Annacletta Hantsi takes our charm crown for her never-give-up attitude to live a normal life despite not having hands.

She was turned down when she wanted to study medicine, and today she is head of security at Odi Community Correctional Services in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

She dedicates her success in whatever she achieves to her parents who never treated her with kid gloves. The charming Hantsi is an inspiration. We salute your courage.