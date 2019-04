Women's Month kicked off with a bang on Wednesday with countrywide marches and pickets over violence against women, children and gender non-conforming people.

Dubbed #TheTotalShutdown, the marches saw thousands of women from all walks of life protesting against gender-based violence.

To all who came to voice their

abhorrence, you are charmzas.

Bravo, for even getting the audience of President Cyril Ramaphosa.