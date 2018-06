New Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has earned his stripes, working hard on his rugby to reach new heights.

The Western Province's Stormers' flanker is our charmza after being appointed Bok captain this week.

His appointment by coach Rassie Erasmus to lead the team against England is a break from tradition. He has vowed to lead the national team to victory.

You've charmed us, Siya.