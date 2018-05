Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan must be commended for making wholesale changes at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The charmza has been vehemently opposed to state capture looting of SOEs since the Jacob Zuma era.

Now he has taken it upon himself to clean up the mess at Eskom, Denel, Transnet and SA Express.

The new boards are tasked with instituting a culture of transparent governance. You go charmza.