Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo walks away with our charmza prize with one hand tied after he realised his dream of opening a library for the kids of his village in GaMolepo, Limpopo.

The charming actor, who plays the role of Thibos in the youth soapie, did all the work through his initiative, the Cornet Mamabolo Foundation. It has taken three years for the baby-faced, 28-year-old charmza to complete the project. Big ups for the excellent deed.