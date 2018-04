Since being named Maritzburg United's caretaker coach three times from 2016, then taking over the reins as head coach, charmza Fadlu Davids has turned the outfit into one of the most improved and formidable teams in the Premier Soccer League.

The Team of Choice secured their maiden cup final appearance, after disposing of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinal last Sunday. They are also well-placed to finish among the top three.