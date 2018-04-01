Charmza of the Week: Zotani Oscar

TV cameraman Zotani Oscar deserves our charmza of the week honour, and more, for bringing the Australians' cheating ways onto the world stage.

The lensman caught Aussie batsman Cameron Bancroft hastily ditching his yellow paraphernalia down his crotch upon seeing himself on the big screen in the third Test against SA after he tampered with the ball.

The scandal is now an indelible mark on Australian cricket. This charmza deserves an award for such a sterling job.