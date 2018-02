Disgraced Eskom executive and head of generation Matshela Koko has succumbed to pressure by resigning. The moegoe once said his "blood is Eskom blue", as he rudely told the portfolio committee of public enterprises during hearings. Koko is accused of conflict of interest after a R1-billion tender was awarded to his stepdaughter, among a litany of other misdemeanors. Go fall off the nearest cliff, moegoe.