As the Afrikaans saying goes, "'n boer maak 'n plan".

This holds true for Kroonstad boer Willie du Preez.

Willie was among the first people to come to the rescue of the Shosholoza Meyl train crash victims this week.

Our charmza farmer and his workers risked their lives to help evacuate passengers jumping from the burning carriages.

We salute you for your bravery and selflessness, Willie.