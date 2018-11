Shwa attended the screening of How Do I Look? SA. The hosts had to show the best of themselves and Roxy Burger sure brought it in her caped red dress.

Her body is to die for - but wonder woman needs to contain her excitement. Shwa felt like she was on a Disney film set.

Kat Sinivasen deserves the trophy for being the best dressed. Shwa was definitely pleased and couldn't stop ogling. His slim fit navy blue suit was made for him.

Yum!