Lebo M gushes over his bae: You dropped joy when one had lost hope

Music producer and Lion King boss Lebo M can't stop gushing over his bae Mel Ntsala‚ telling her that she brought joy into his life when he had "lost all hope".

The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mel on her birthday and reveal how she managed to capture his heart.

"Where do I begin I mean‚ how do you celebrate someone that more than six months ago dropped a bomb of joy in your world‚ when one had lost all hope? What do you give one who has given you so much more with just a smile?" he wrote.

He added that people should be grateful for "another chance at love and never lose faith".