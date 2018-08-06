They may have separated under allegations of abuse‚ but kwaito queen Mshoza claims to still miss her estranged hubby and prays for him to change.

The star has been on a rollercoaster of emotions over the last few months after Daily Sun first reported that she had fled the home she shared with her estranged husband Thuthukani Mvula amidst assault and cheating allegations.

Speaking to Sowetan at the time‚ Thuthukani denied the assault allegations‚ claiming he never laid a hand on a woman.

Now that the dust has somewhat settled and Mshoza is no longer in hiding‚ she has revealed that she is still in touch with Thuthukani and has emotionally forgiven him.

"Emotionally I am in a space where I have forgiven him. Obviously as a person that I stayed with for three years‚ I can't lie now and say I don't miss him. I do and I pray for him. I pray that he will stop doing what he is doing. I don't want to lie‚ I do check on him. I know that people will think I am hypocritical but I do check on him‚" she told TshisaLIVE.