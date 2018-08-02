Pearl Modiadie has for the first time opened up about "the small voice" in her head that led her to call off her wedding twice in two years.

Modiadie sent shockwaves through the industry when she seemingly confirmed reports that she and her ex-fiance Nkululeko Buthelezi had called off their wedding in May.

Speaking on Trending SA this week‚ Modiadie opened up about cancelling the wedding for the first time in 2017 and said she gave Buthelezi a second chance to test the waters.

"I went back the first time because you want to give them the second chance. You know‚ you want to see if you were right or wrong about them."

Although she didn't go into great detail about the most recent split‚ Pearl said that when it became clear that the relationship was not working‚ she decided to walk away.