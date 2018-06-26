After a series of failed relationships‚ muso Mshoza promised herself that she would never get divorced again‚ even if it meant sacrificing her lifestyle for true love.

When the star got traditionally married again in 2017‚ she told TshisaLIVE that she was happy and had finally a man who loved her. "Everything went well. I am happy‚ I mean I married a man I love and respect‚ who loves and respects me back‚" she said at the time.

But fast-forward several month and the pair's relationship has deteriorated.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka on Real Talk recently‚ Mshoza claimed that even though their relationship had ended‚ she sacrificed a lot to find love.

"This is what I told myself: 'I am not going to get divorced again. I am going to fight for this. I changed my lifestyle. I am not going to say I am a cheese girl. I am not going to brag‚ but I grew up very nice. I have driven beautiful cars. Changing from that to something lower than that means I was trying my level best to make it work. At the same time‚ I realised I was killing myself instead."

She claimed that the sacrifice ended up not being worth it but said she learnt from the experience and was committed to showing others that they shouldn't compromise themselves.

Mshoza told Drum earlier this year that many thought she had married her estranged hubby for his money‚ when nothing could be further from the truth.

"Ngiyi cheese girl‚ ngikhule ngo shiz. I like to buy nice things for myself and my husband‚ but I also make my own money through my mining company and music. I passed the phase of being a gold digger many years ago‚" she said.