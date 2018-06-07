Black Coffee has warned that if you believe all the nonsense the world feeds you about Africa on TV‚ you need to leave your lounge and get an education because it's all nonsense.

Speaking at the Midem African Forum this week in Cannes‚ France‚ Black Coffee said that anyone getting their info about Africa from the TV box has got it all wrong.

"Firstly‚ everything you see on TV about Africa is bullsh*t. We are not the Africa that the world shows you today. We have grown."

The muso says Africa has "developed so much" and that he was still touched by the stereotypes floating around‚ even in the industry.