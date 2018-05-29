Bridget Masinga has described the pain of miscarrying twice as a "heartbreaking trial" with many dark moments.

The actress first spoke about the pain she felt during an interview with Skhumba on Kaya FM last year‚ where she revealed that she lost two unborn babies in the space of 10 months.

No matter how much time passes by the pain of that loss is deeply rooted in Bridget's heart.

Bridget shared a picture of a pregnant Instagram model and said that the joy on her face was undeniable.

"There's something so pure about it‚ maybe it's fueled by the anticipation of meeting this life that's growing inside her or perhaps it comes from being blessed with a precious gift."

Bridget added that she often turned to the picture as sense of hope during her "dark moments".

"What I do know is that having lost another pregnancy‚ I often refer back to this picture in my dark moments and remind myself that for whatever reason God has made my biggest dream my most devastating test‚ and I can only keep praying that one day this test will be a testimony to the power of faith and prayer."

Bridget advised other women facing the same "heartbreaking trial" to keep the faith.

"I truly believe that one day‚ I will be blessed with the greatest love of all and one day I will post my very own baby bump but until then‚ I will not lose faith in the almighty nor be discouraged to stop believing in miracles and the power of true love."