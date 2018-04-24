Here's how Sbahle shut down those Khune split rumours
The rumour that Itumeleng Khune and Sbahle Mpisane were over had hardly hit the streets when Mzansi's favourite 'fitness bunny' rubbished it.
Sbahle made headlines this past weekend when Sunday Sun claimed that Durban promoter Mlu "Mlungu" Mkhize was her bae.
We were just there like.... but ain't her and Khune a thing?
Even Sbahle was confused and jumped onto the Instagram to drop a few truths.
Here's the master plan she devised to show Mzansi that her and Khune are still tight.
1. Post a picture of her and Khune.
2. Hit them with a deep quote
3. Add spice
"Not everyone is going to be happy for you but it's so much better to get through life's BS when you have someone who loves and supports you by your side..." she wrote on Instagram stories after posting the quote.
4. Post more loved-up snaps
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year‚ Sbahle opened up about her relationship with Itu‚ claiming they were just chilling.
"The picnics are cute. We are chilled. We hang out. We can't hide that. If you think we are hiding it‚ you are stupid. We just want to keep our friendship private."