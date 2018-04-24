Here's how Sbahle shut down those Khune split rumours

The rumour that Itumeleng Khune and Sbahle Mpisane were over had hardly hit the streets when Mzansi's favourite 'fitness bunny' rubbished it.

Sbahle made headlines this past weekend when Sunday Sun claimed that Durban promoter Mlu "Mlungu" Mkhize was her bae.

We were just there like.... but ain't her and Khune a thing?

Even Sbahle was confused and jumped onto the Instagram to drop a few truths.

Here's the master plan she devised to show Mzansi that her and Khune are still tight.

1. Post a picture of her and Khune.