Thishiwe Ziqubu: Who decided God said only men and women can love each other?

Actress Thishiwe Ziqubu has never hidden the fact that she is gay and very much in love with her partner Mandisa Nduna. But if there is one thing that makes her blood boil it is people discriminating against them because she is different.

Speaking on Trending SA Thishiwe said she hated it when people pretended to speak for God in determining who can and can't love each other.

"It is disgusting how people feel that it is okay to take from someone‚ to rob them‚ to rape them‚ to attack them or even spew hate speech because they differ from you. Who gave you the right? Who gave you the right to decide that God‚ people like to put God in these things‚ said only a man and woman can love each other?"

She said that love was the only way to overcome hate and she saw it as her calling to educate people.

"Everyone has their own calling. I make films. I make films to educate about things."

Sis also doesn't care much for people celebrating her "coming out" because she thinks it is something straight people have developed to make themselves feel comfortable.

"Coming out as a concept is very homophobic in itself. Hetrosexual people don't come out. Nobody has ever had to say; 'Ma‚ I'm straight'. So‚ why is it that if I love women I have to say; 'Ma‚ I'm gay.' It is just to make straight people comfortable. I have never had to come out. I have just lived as myself."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship late last year‚ the couple said they refuse to hide who they are from others.

"By hiding who we are as people in the LGBTI community‚ we give homophobic people more 'power' over us. Of course we live in a world where just by existing as a woman‚ your life is endangered but we believe the trick is to live and love just as we are meant to do. How is it your life when you live it for other people‚" they said.