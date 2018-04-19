Cassper Nyovest turned down an opportunity to meet Beyonce
Cassper Nyovest has claimed that he turned down the chance to meet Beyoncé this weekend because he is winning in the self-discipline game.
A whole Beyoncé! Imagine.
Cassper went onto the Twitter streets to make the confession‚ telling his followers that he ain't heading to Beychella this weekend because he has work.
I was invited to go Watch Beyonce this weekend but I have to work. The crazy thing is, I was invited by the lead singer of one of the biggest bands in world, I probably would’ve met Beyonce through him. I almost packed my bags and left but the way my self discipline is setup.....— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 19, 2018
Let's break this down.
- He was offered a chance to go watch Bey! That time our life would end.
- He was apparently invited by the lead singer of one of the "biggest bands in the world" Levels‚ Mchana.
- Cassper believes that he could have met Bey through this person. Cause famous people know people.
- He turned it down because he is too self-disciplined to skip work. That time we'll even pretend we're sick to jump at the chance to see Bey.
Assuming Cassper didn't bump his head and think this is April Fools to be lying to us‚ we are shooketh.
And it seems the internet is too!
His followers rushed to comment on the claims and asked him if he was making the right life choices.
Are you for real ... Jto mina I would've packed my begs and go ...😨😨😨 ... #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/MpkxAQgP5E— KwaneleZondih🍫 (@KwaneleZondih) April 19, 2018