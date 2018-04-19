Shwashwi

Cassper Nyovest turned down an opportunity to meet Beyonce

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 April 2018 - 15:59
Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest has claimed that he turned down the chance to meet Beyoncé this weekend because he is winning in the self-discipline game.

A whole Beyoncé! Imagine.

Cassper went onto the Twitter streets to make the confession‚ telling his followers that he ain't heading to Beychella this weekend because he has work.

Let's break this down.

  1. He was offered a chance to go watch Bey! That time our life would end.
  2. He was apparently invited by the lead singer of one of the "biggest bands in the world" Levels‚ Mchana.
  3. Cassper believes that he could have met Bey through this person. Cause famous people know people.
  4. He turned it down because he is too self-disciplined to skip work. That time we'll even pretend we're sick to jump at the chance to see Bey.

Assuming Cassper didn't bump his head and think this is April Fools to be lying to us‚ we are shooketh.

And it seems the internet is too!

His followers rushed to comment on the claims and asked him if he was making the right life choices.

