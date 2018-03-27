WATCH | Black Coffee nailed his first Vegas residency gig
In January it was announced that Black Coffee scored a residency at luxury Vegas resort‚ Wynn Las Vegas.
"Thrilled to finally announce a residency at @WynnLasVegasthis year! 2018 is off to a great start‚" he said at the time.
And now we've got a look at how the DJ wowed fans over the weekend.
Fresh was in the house and posted these videos.
It’s not a @realblackcoffee party without @diplo in the mafaking #House!!! @xslasvegas e masepeng!! #TheOskidoEconomy pic.twitter.com/7hqSClTGdl— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 26, 2018
Dear Mzansi:— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 26, 2018
Not only did your son @RealBlackCoffee SELL OUT @XSlasvegas, he buried it!!! 😭😭😭😩 pic.twitter.com/PtPxmVX1sN
Wynn Las Vegas said the party was "incredible" and posted some snaps of the night.
Humble as always‚ Black Coffee posted a snap of himself and said "What a vibe."
This guy! Our national treasure!