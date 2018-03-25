PHOTOS | Mpho Maboi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane's traditional wedding

I embrace all that my human comes with. Including his culture. Yesterday I was welcomed by my in laws and got my new Setswana name (No I won’t share it here) He is mine and I am his 💙 A celebration of Love... ❤️ #Setswana #Tradition #Love 📷 @trevor_zondi

A post shared by Mpho Letsholonyane (@mphomaboi) on Mar 25, 2018 at 2:39am PDT