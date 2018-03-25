Shwashwi

PHOTOS | Mpho Maboi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane's traditional wedding

By Sunday World - 25 March 2018 - 16:54

Sports presenter Mpho Maboi and footballer Reneilwe Letsholonyane had their colourful traditional wedding over the weekend.

The long-time couple's lavish shindig was a mixture of Tswana and Pedi cultures.

In one of the snapshots they shared on social media, they donned Shweshwe blue and white layers.

In another, they looked radiant in Pedi-inspired traditional wear with bright pops of pink and yellow.

“The beginning of a lifelong journey... Thank you to all those who could make it to our celebration,” Maboi wrote on social media.

“I embrace all that my human comes with. Including his culture. Yesterday I was welcomed by my in-laws and got my new Setswana name (No I won’t share it here). He is mine and I am his [sic] A celebration of Love.”

The battle of the families in song#itsawedding #simenyiwe #YeyeWedsMpho Namhla Matandabuzo Ofentse Lebethe

Posted by Siyabulela Loyilane on Saturday, March 24, 2018

