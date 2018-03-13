While showing off his rolly with a dab of ranch‚ AKA thanked God and music for saving him.

AKA was a shadow of his old self after the break-up late last year. For weeks on end he would hardly post to social media and the worst part was that every time he did‚ he was questioned about Bonang. He tried to open his heart and talk about his feelings but was mocked by fans who told him to build a bridge and get over it.

"The problem with Twitter is that people think celebs are some sort of robots here to serve the public. Sit with your keypads at your fingers and try to embarrass us then cry foul when we react. Well‚ I'm not one of those celebs. I'm a real person. Not a bot. I'm not just data‚" he wrote in a post last month.

The dude was obviously cut up about losing love and even admitted that he had put his dating life on hold to get over the pain.