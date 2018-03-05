Forest Whitaker to play role of Desmond Tutu – SA Twitter not amused
After several years in production‚ a film based on Desmond Tutu‚ and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will finally see the light of day‚ but fans are not impressed.
The movie‚ titled The Forgiven‚ will screen in America this week and imagines a meeting between Tutu and prisoner Piet Blomfield who is looking for mercy. Set inside a high-security prison‚ the thriller plays out like an explosive cat-and-mouse game.
A trailer for the film‚ which stars Forest Whitaker as Tutu was released last week and fans immediately slammed Forest's accent‚ as well as‚ his lack of resemblance to Tutu.
Taking to social media and the comments section of the trailer‚ viewers predicted that Forest would struggle with the accent as much as he did in Black Panther. While others suggested that he looked nothing like Tutu.
Forest Whitaker watching us roast his Black Panther accent as he prepares to promote his Desmond Tutu movie pic.twitter.com/G9GPfWMT9P— Saki (@MrBenibo) February 26, 2018
I. Cannot. Stop. Laughing. pic.twitter.com/juQn9j5IG1— Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi (@Pearloysias) March 2, 2018
Now I'm even angrier at the thought of Forest Whitaker playing Desmond Tutu! That accent Bawo wam was unbearable.— Sarkastik Observer (@Sindelo_) March 2, 2018
When Tutu heard that Forest Whitaker would play him, he warned him not to speak like he did in Black Panther pic.twitter.com/XzKfRZBxkZ— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 3, 2018
Speaking about the decision to cast Forest as Tutu‚ the film's producers told The Wrap that the Hollywood star brought depth and power to the role.
“Forest Whitaker brings a great sense of depth and power to all his performances and he is the perfect match for Tutu’s complex character‚ president of 13 Films Tannaz Anisi said.
The Forgiven is based on Michael Ashton’s play‚ The Archbishop and The Antichrist. The project was first announced six years ago and at one time even included Vince Vaughn.
The film opens in the US on Friday March 9‚ with a South African release date yet to be confirmed.