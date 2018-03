Was that a "treasurer of a women's prayer group in Khayelisha outfit" on Carol, if Shwashwi ever saw one?

And oh! For black knees that spent years scrubbing mom's stoep, the orange sack works wonders honey.

While Shwashwi steered clear for fear of oxygen deprivation, still loving your freebie T-shirts/bedshirts.

Where was your beautiful wife Slikour? Chained to the kitchen sink while hubby galavants?