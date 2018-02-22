Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment
When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted Hugh Masekela's song‚ Thuma Mina (Send Me) in his maiden state of the nation address‚ the clip went viral and was considered by many as a unifier among South Africans.
And it seems Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba attempted the same‚ only he quoted Kendrick Lamar‚ and Twitter had a field day.
Gigaba was giving his first budget speech and said: "As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right‚ we gon' be alright.'"
South African Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba quotes Kendrick Lamar during National Budget Speech ...#BudgetSpeech2018 pic.twitter.com/ufn3ysGpcd— #RIPMorganTsvangirai (@KuleVeZaka) February 21, 2018
Twitter was quick to point out that in the song Alright by the American rapper‚ the line is actually 'N***a we gon' be alright‚ n***a we gon' be alright.'
And then the memes started rolling in. They were never ready.
"Malusi is out here quoting Kendrick Lamar in his budget speech. This is what happens when you make a cool kid that smokes hubbly at Cubana your Finance Minister" Siya is going to hell 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Mary Jane Mphahlele (@Mary_JaneSA) February 21, 2018
Our President Cyril, started a trend, qouting musians, now Min. Malusi Gigaba is qouting Kendrick Lamar. I'll wait for Min. Bathabile Dlamini start to qouting Amy Winehouse. #BudgetSpeech2018— Ashley (@washleywheelz) February 21, 2018
Malusi was listening to Kendrick lamar— Bryan. (@_BlackZA) February 21, 2018
I'm still gasping from dear Malusi quoting Kendrick Lamar in his #BudgetSpeech . He was so pleased with that delivery , like : pic.twitter.com/FUMsDPctXi— Jonathan Byron Williams (@JonnyBWilliams) February 21, 2018