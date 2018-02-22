When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted Hugh Masekela's song‚ Thuma Mina (Send Me) in his maiden state of the nation address‚ the clip went viral and was considered by many as a unifier among South Africans.

And it seems Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba attempted the same‚ only he quoted Kendrick Lamar‚ and Twitter had a field day.

Gigaba was giving his first budget speech and said: "As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right‚ we gon' be alright.'"