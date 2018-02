Comedian Skhumbuzo "Skhumba" Hlope has revealed that there is a new addition to his family.

Taking to social media‚ Skhumba could not contain his excitement about the birth of his son early on Tuesday morning.

"Myself and Dibakiso were blessed with a baby boy this morning at 7.53 am Snakhokonke Reatile 'Panther' Hlophe."