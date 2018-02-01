AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong

AKA has been spilling major tea about his relationship with DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba in the past few days.

AKA's split with Zinhle and the subsequent public spats has been a talking point in SA ever since the rapper admitted he had cheated on Zinhle to be with Bonang Matheba.

The Supa Mega was on Real Talk with Anele on Wednesday and again admitted that the way he handled the split with Zinhle was wrong.

"The start of my relationship (with Bonang) was painful because at the time I was in a relationship with my baby mamma. And she was pregnant. And for me‚ what we put her through was wrong. And I've apologised for that. And I'm sorry for that. And maybe she (Bonang) will apologise for it one day as well."