After going through financial troubles that led to depression a few years ago‚ actor Motlatsi Mafatshe made a firm decision to be more calculated with his finances.

The actor who is popularly known for his role as Sechaba on Isidingo also admitted the his salary didn't allow him to live the "fab life of a celeb."

Speaking to Metro FM's Rams Mabote this week‚ Motlatsi was asked about whether he was earning enough cash for his TV roles‚ to which he responded: "Not enough. Enough to get by‚ but not enough to live the life of a celebrity."

He told Rams he was cautious to buy on credit because of a time he went broke. The actor also revealed that just before he landed the role on Isidingo he was frustrated and found himself dealing with depression.