Although Somizi has admitted that he's in a relationship‚ he has been very careful not to reveal who the mystery man in his life is.

But over the weekend‚ he gave fans a glimpse of bae‚ posting a picture of the two of them standing in the road with the sun setting behind them.

Somizi has previously said that he would like someone to look after him for a change and that he would like more children.

The comments section on the picture was filled with congratulatory messages and more speculation over who has managed to capture Somizi's heart.