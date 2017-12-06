Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are seemingly in love

While Christo Daniels (21) and Phindile “Phindy” Dube (19) may have lost the coveted Idols SA title to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies‚ they seem to have walked away with an even bigger prize: love!

Fans have been asking the pair to confirm their love for each other and Phindy decided to take them out of their misery. She posted multiple "silly" snaps of her and her beau with a cute caption and declaration of her love.

"My MCE (Man Crush Everyday). I have a picture for each day of the week and a bonus. @christodaniels you keep me smiling like a lunatic even on rainy days. I walked into a competition and left with prizes‚ but my favourite prize has to be your heart."