Criselda Dudumashe on betrayal - 'It cracked me'

TV personality and activist Criselda Dudumashe was severely criticised earlier this year for her comments about former Deputy Minister of Higher Education‚ Mduduzi Manana's character‚ but says the most painful part about the ordeal was seeing those close to her taking to social media to talk about her being a bad person.

Criselda faced backlash after she posted an Instagram message seemingly defending Manana's character just days after it emerged that he assaulted a woman outside a Johannesburg bar.

Manana later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment or a R100‚000 fine and 500 hours of community service.