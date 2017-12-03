Khaya Mthethwa and Ntando Kunene’s traditional wedding
Idols SA alum Khaya Mthethwa and former Miss South Africa Ntando Kunene had their colourful traditional wedding yesterday.
As first reported by Sunday World last week, the couple got hitched after dating for three months.
The ceremony took place in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.
Kunene looked breathtaking in a creamy off-the-shoulder gown designed by FabroSanz Creations.
The look was styled with a matching Isicolo (Zulu hat) and beaded overlay.
Mthethwa donned a simple white dashiki, accessorised with a leopard Zulu traditional headband (umqhele).
“Sthandwa Sami Thank you! What an amazing day 2 Dec 2017,” Mthethwa wrote on Instagram on Saturday.