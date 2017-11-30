Distruction Boyz came out to blame the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on Khanyi Mbau‚ who they claimed complained about looking "too dark" in the video.

In a statement shared to their Facebook the duo apologised to fans for the delay and explained the reasons behind it.

"Khanyi Mbau is complaining that the video does not represent her looks accordingly. She complained about have shades being TOO DARK and this conflicts with her brands that sponsor her looks‚" read part of it.

However‚ people on social media felt it may be a publicity stunt to create hype before the music video drops.