After being out of the spotlight for over a decade‚ Roderick Japhta better known as Generations' Glen Majozi returned to the small screen‚ and left Twitter shook by how much he's changed.

The 54-year-old told TshisaLIVE anticipated that his return would get people talking‚ but knows it comes with the territory.

Roderick's return to the small screen obviously had Twitter in a huff and of course there were tons of memes.

The actor said that he saw the memes and found it entertaining.

"I found it very funny. My niece in Cape Town sent me screenshots of the things people were saying‚ comparing me to the young man who played Glen Majozi. I'm 54-years-old‚ so I just sit back and laugh at these things. I guess they come with the territory."