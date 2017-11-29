After causing a social media frenzy with a cryptic tweet about a big announcement‚ Minnie Dlamini has revealed that instead of the baby Twitter assumed she was having‚ she has partnered with one of the country's top jewelry designers to create a Minnie-inspired pendant.

The newly married TV star sparked pregnancy rumours after she dubbed the announcement one of her biggest in 2017.

However‚ speaking to TshisaLIVE Minnie laughed off the speculation that she was going to announce the existence of "baby Jones".

"It was hilarious. It reminds me of the crying wolf story. Hopefully by the time I am pregnant everyone will still be this interested‚" she said.