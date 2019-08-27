Malema urges berets to confess sins

EFF leader Julius Malema has challenged party leaders who may have received money from opposition parties to come out and confess in order to avoid the second-largest opposition party being plagued by scandals.

Sunday World has established that he used the meeting of the party's regional and provincial leaders in Gauteng on Monday to make the call.

Malema's challenge came after the party was caught by surprise when two of its MPs resigned this week after confessing to receiving money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

On Sunday, the EFF announced that its MP, Tebogo Mokwele, confessed that she received R40,000 from Ramaphosa for "a personal problem [bereavement]".

And on Monday, Nkagiseng Mokgosi resigned from the party and parliament after revealing that she received R80,000 from the president, which related to "personal situations".

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that he gave the two EFF MPs money out of generosity, with no strings attached.

Yesterday, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi dismissed any suggestions that Malema was in possession of information of more EFF leaders who received cash from the financial windfall of the CR17 campaign.