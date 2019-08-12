Botswana minister in sexual harassment scandal

Botswana infrastructure and housing development minister Vincent Seretse has been implicated in a sexual harassment scandal involving a South African woman.

Seretse was being accused by a former Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) employee of sexually harassing her when she reached out to him for help after being allegedly sexually harassed by the agency's executive director, Maxwell Mosinyi.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also alleged that then deputy minister of investment, trade and industry Sadique Kebonang also discriminated against her because she was Indian.

These explosive claims were contained in a letter of demand written to BITC chairperson Victor Senye by the complainant's lawyers, Du Toit Attorneys.

Seretse said he was aware of the allegations against him.

"How could I have possibly sexually harassed somebody I have never even met? I was simply telling her that people find her profile picture distracting," said Seretse.

"People have warned me of her and said I must stay away from her. But the BITC is dealing with the matter."

Mosinyi, Kebonang and Senye could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print. The woman declined to comment but her lawyer, Marius du Toit, confirmed that he wrote a letter of demand to the BITC on her behalf.