Ex-MPLs still living in official houses

Two former members of the Limpopo legislature missed the deadline to vacate the official residence at Parliamentary Village in Polokwane.

Dan Sebabi and Merriam Ramadwa were supposed to make way for new members of the provincial house.

Sunday World understands that the two members missed their deadline to move out two weeks ago after they were given three months' notice to vacate the houses after the general elections in May.

It was also understood that the secretary of the legislature, Simon Mothoa, wrote a letter to the provincial department of public works and the ANC asking them to intervene.

Ramadwa poured cold water on allegations that she was refusing to leave the official residence.

Ramadwa, who is currently in Cape Town as a member of parliament, said she wrote a letter to the legislature and provincial public works department asking for her stay to be extended.

"I wrote a letter to ask for an extension because I stay with two orphans, my late sister-in- law's child and my late brother's child. I take care of them, so I could not frustrate them because they go to school.

"I had to find them a school in Cape Town before I could take them out of their current school.

"It is only now that I have found a school for them and we are moving out next week.

"I am busy moving staff and the house will be ready for occupation next week. It is not true that I am refusing to leave. No," she said.