CEO locked up for alleged assault on wife

A Joburg CEO spent a freezing cold night in police cells after he was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife late last month.

Imbewu Financial Services chief executive Stanley Hlophe was out on bail after appearing at the Randburg magistrate's court a day after his arrest.

Hlophe, 40, was arrested after his wife, Relebogile Lelala, unleashed the men in blue on him, saying he roughed her up at their palatial Sandhurst, Sandton home on a Friday night.

According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, Hlophe was drunk when the incident happened.

"On Friday 2019/06/28 at 21h00 [9pm] the complainant was in the house when her husband came home drunk. They had an argument and he pushed her against the wall," reads the statement.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed a case of assault was opened against Hlophe and that he was out on bail.