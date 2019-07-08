'ANC broke a deal to send me to NCOP'

The ANC is facing a major internal headache after one of its members accused the party of reneging on an out-of-court settlement it reached with her over a deployment dispute.

Limpopo ANC branch member Ponani Makhubele is accusing the ANC of cocking a snook at the outcome of a deal endorsed by the courts to deploy her to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Makhubele and the governing party reached a deal on May 22, which was then made a court order, to send her to Cape Town.

However, a day later, the ANC filed a notice to appeal the order in the Joburg high court.

In the appeal notice filed by Vally Chagan and Associates, the ANC accused the high court judge of having erred by rubber-stamping the deal.

"The honourable judge erred in granting an order in favour of the applicant, the effect of which is that the applicant would become the permanent delegate of the ANC from Limpopo province in the NCOP, without the applicant having joined the four delegates from. the province who had been deployed by the ANC in Limpopo to the NCOP," the party argued.

"It was not competent nor was it appropriate for the court to grant the order," it said.

"The no-joinder of the permanent delegates of the ANC Limpopo province to the NCOP is material and fatal to the applicant's application.

"Accordingly, the applicant's application was fundamentally defective without the joinder of the four permanent delegates of the ANC Limpopo province to the NCOP. The court ought to have dismissed the application on grounds of material nonjoinder."

The war between Makhubele and the ANC began in April when Makhubele filed an urgent court application to challenge the ANC in Limpopo's regional to national list of candidates to parliament.