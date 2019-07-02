SABC's lawyers take fight to ex-boss

Werksmans Attorney's director and senior lawyer Sandile July has filed a R700,000 defamation lawsuit against former SABC head of legal Nompumelelo Phasha's lawyers over claims that he had connived with a CCMA commissioner to ensure that all disciplinary cases involving SABC employees lead to dismissals, among others.

These claims were made by Phasha in her recusal applications against commissioner Motlatsi Phala at the CCMA during her arbitration hearing dealing with a number of serious charges levelled against her by the SABC.

But Phasha's lawyers, Machaba Attorneys, who were listed as the first respondents in the defamation case, said the application was a delaying tactic by Werksmans and July to avoid paying R2.5m in legal costs awarded to their client Phasha.

The amount, according to the order, was to be paid by July and SABC executives CEO Madoda Mxakwe and head of legal Ntuthuzelo Vanara in their personal capacities after losing a leave to appeal application to challenge a judgment that reinstated Phasha to her job.

The legal bill, despite the judgment by the labour court and the SABC's failure to secure leave to appeal, had not been settled.

The two parties were still battling it out in court, this time at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein after the SABC filed a petition to appeal the labour court judgment.

In court papers filed at the Joburg high court last week, July and his law firm said during the litigation between the SABC and Phasha, Machaba Attorneys and Phasha made various defamatory statements with the intention to defame them and to injure their reputations. In the same papers, the law firm indicated that some of the statements were intended to mean that they were dishonest.

Among the statements July and Werksmans were not happy with included correspondence exchanged between Phasha and the law firm's chairperson in which she stated that they had failed to give sound and legal advice to the SABC.

The papers also indicate that Phasha had mentioned that commissioner Phala's invoices were married to Werksmans attorney's invoices.