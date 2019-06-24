Sunday World set for new era

Dear readers, your favourite Sunday read, the Sunday World, has a new owner after media group Tiso Blackstar concluded its sale this week.

South Africa's favourite and credible tabloid will be published under its new owners Fundudzi Media, owned by businessman David Mabilu, from July 1.

Mabilu said: "We are excited about this great opportunity to play a role in shaping the future of the media landscape in South Africa and to contribute towards the diversity of ownership, voices and perspectives, which is important to our constitutional democracy.

"We plan to maintain the highest standards of quality and ethical journalism. The paper's readers and the public at large can look forward to a more entertaining content and robust, quality journalism that is ethical, fair and balanced.

"We have great plans for the paper, which will be announced in due course, including the appointment of the editor who will take the paper to the next level.

"We would like to assure our readers that their Sunday mornings will never be the same again."

Tiso's deputy MD for media Moshoeshoe Monare said they were happy with the sale of the newspaper as it would save jobs.

"Following the announcement in early May that the business was contemplating the closure of the Sunday World, we received an approach to buy the paper. I am pleased to say we have concluded a sale agreement that will see the Sunday World continue to be published and remain part of the SA media landscape" Monare said.

"Positively, the affected employees of Sunday World will be transferred to the company and the paper will continue to operate from our premises for a transition period."

Sunday World was launched in 1999 as a broadsheet but was repackaged two years later to become the country's first and original Sunday tabloid.