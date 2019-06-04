Naledi Chirwa: Voice of the voiceless

The young and bold Naledi Nokukhanya Chirwa, 25, is the EFF's youngest fighter in the National Assembly.

She has swapped her acting hat for politics.

Chirwa says her initial dream was to become a Hollywood movie star, but now her dreams have shifted.

She officially joined the EFF as a member in 2015 and served as media and communications officer for the student command.

She was sworn in as a member of parliament last week, alongside other young politicians such as former Wits student representative council president and #FeesMustFall activist Nompendulo Mkatshwa from the ANC and #FeesMustFall activists Vuyani Pambo.

The masters student in theatre and performance at the Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg, says she is excited for the task to serve as a public representative.

"The liberation and economic freedom in our lifetime is a dream. On a personal level, I am an artist and like every other artist, liberty and political consciousness is our founding principle and drive. I don't have any expectations besides the fact that we are there to ensure that the lives of black people, black woman, black youth, black LGBTQI, black children are secured and liberated from colonial and postcolonial destruction perpetuated by the ruling party," she says.

Born in Vosloorus on the East Rand and raised in Mamelodi, Pretoria, Chirwa adds that she grew up in a politically-charged home with her mother being very vocal about worker's rights and her grandmother about women's liberation.

She says she joined politics because it's a strong tool to confront injustice and inequality.

She also served as a deputy president of Tshwane North College FET (now TVET) in 2009 at the tender age of 15.