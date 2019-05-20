2nd round sex was rape, says woman
A 28-year-old Gauteng woman has withdrawn a peculiar rape case she opened against her boyfriend that may have involved a second man who hid under their bed.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had initially told the police in Boksburg two weeks ago that her boyfriend raped her after she refused to have a "second round" of sex with him.
In her statement to the police seen by Sunday World, she said she consented to having sex with the 29-year-old man in his room in Boksburg north on the East Rand but refused when he wanted more.
Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube confirmed that the woman had opened a case but later submitted a withdrawal statement in court without giving reasons for her decision.
"As police, our work was equal to the task as we did what we were supposed to do. We take every complaint seriously.
"We really don't know whether victims are telling the truth or are lying when they come to us.
"It's a pity cases get withdrawn. That is beyond our jurisdiction, it's the court's decision," said Ramaube.
The statement says the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday a fortnight ago following a night of drinking.
"On Saturday May 4 , 2019 at about 11.50pm Miss (name withheld) 28-years-old alleged that she was with her boyfriend and two friends drinking at Josiah tavern in Boksburg north.
"However, on Sunday morning of May 5, 2019 at about 3am [she] alleged further that she went with her boyfriend to his room. On arrival, the suspect asked to make love to her and she agreed [it was consensual sex] that is what she refers to as 'first round'.
"She further alleged that after [she] made love to him she realised that there was a third person hiding under the bed and felt his hand touching her private parts. She told her boyfriend who said it's a landlord and went back to sleep. She started to feel uncomfortable about the situation.
"However, after a while she alleged that her boyfriend asked for the 'second round' [to have sex again], she then denied him and in turn forced her and penetrated her. Immediately after that she dressed up and go (sic) open the case at the Boksburg North SAPS."
The man confirmed that he was arrested and held in police custody over the weekend before he walked free on Monday.
"It was a lie, that's why I am out," he said.
Asked if he will continue seeing the woman, he said he was going to move on with his life.
The man however, hung up when he was asked more questions about their relationship. The woman declined to comment and swore when contacted again for comment.