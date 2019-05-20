2nd round sex was rape, says woman

A 28-year-old Gauteng woman has withdrawn a peculiar rape case she opened against her boyfriend that may have involved a second man who hid under their bed.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had initially told the police in Boksburg two weeks ago that her boyfriend raped her after she refused to have a "second round" of sex with him.

In her statement to the police seen by Sunday World, she said she consented to having sex with the 29-year-old man in his room in Boksburg north on the East Rand but refused when he wanted more.

Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube confirmed that the woman had opened a case but later submitted a withdrawal statement in court without giving reasons for her decision.

"As police, our work was equal to the task as we did what we were supposed to do. We take every complaint seriously.

"We really don't know whether victims are telling the truth or are lying when they come to us.

"It's a pity cases get withdrawn. That is beyond our jurisdiction, it's the court's decision," said Ramaube.

The statement says the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday a fortnight ago following a night of drinking.

"On Saturday May 4 , 2019 at about 11.50pm Miss (name withheld) 28-years-old alleged that she was with her boyfriend and two friends drinking at Josiah tavern in Boksburg north.