ANC in charge with reduced majority

The ANC is set to remain in charge of the national government, albeit with a declined majority in parliament.

After 99.88% of the national votes had been counted yesterday, the ANC had garnered 57.50% at the national polls. This represents a decline of 4.65 percentage points from the 62.15% it obtained in the previous general elections in 2014.

The outcome means the ANC will see its majority in the National Assembly - or the number of its MPs - declining to about 230 from the 249 seats it secured in 2014.

The DA, for the first time since 2004, will see its growth trajectory take a knock. The opposition party, which has enjoyed a growth in national support of between four and six percentage points in every election over the past 15 years, is now set to drop in support.

It had managed only 3.6-million votes (20.78%) with 99.88% of all national ballots already verified. The party got 22.23% of the votes in 2014.

It is expected that the sixth parliament will see more red overalls and berets among its seats when it convenes for a swearing-in ceremony on May 22.

The EFF has secured about 1.8-million votes, bringing its support base to 10.78% (from 6.35% in 2014). Out of the 48 parties on the national ballot paper, the EFF enjoyed the most growth overall.

At provincial level, the EFF is now the official opposition to the ANC in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and in North West.