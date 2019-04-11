Prince Harry, Meghan want baby's birth kept 'private'

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan want to keep the arrival of their baby later this month "private", Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

This would contrast with the births of the three children of his brother Prince William and his wife Kate, immediately after which the babies were shown off by the couple in front of the world's media.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the statement said.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family," it said.