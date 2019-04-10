Prince Harry, Oprah to make mental health documentaries

Britain's Prince Harry announced on Wednesday he is teaming up with US celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey on a documentary series for Apple about mental health.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to become a father this month, will jointly create and executive produce the upcoming mental health-themed show with Winfrey, according to Kensington Palace, his official residence.

"I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months," the prince said in a statement.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing... the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Tech titan Apple, which will air the multi-part documentary, recently launched into the television streaming market to take on Netflix and Amazon.