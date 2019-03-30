Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of Fame

Genre-bending acts Radiohead and The Cure led a British invasion into Brooklyn Friday night to take their spots in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while pop icon Janet Jackson entered the shrine in an induction many industry insiders consider long overdue.

American folk rock legend Stevie Nicks became the first woman inducted twice - having already earned a spot in the rock pantheon as a member of band Fleetwood Mac -- during a gala concert at New York's Barclays Center in Brooklyn to celebrate the seven 2019 honorees.

Heavy metal group Def Leppard, pop experimentalists Roxy Music and English psychedelic rock harmonists The Zombies rounded out the five-strong class of British inductees.

The inclusion of Jackson - whose socially conscious, sexually provocative and eminently danceable tracks made her a household name in the 1980s - comes as the Hall of Fame increasingly expands its definition of rock to include the likes of R&B.