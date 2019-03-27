Shakira denies plagiarism allegation in Spain court

Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives denied during an appearance Wednesday at a Madrid court that they plagiarised part of their Grammy award-winning hit "La Bicicleta".

Music publisher MDRB filed a complaint in 2017 in a commercial court in Madrid on behalf of Livan Rafael Castellanos, a Cuban singer known as Livam who alleges that the catchy tune copies parts of the melody and lyrics from his own song called "Yo te quiero tanto" (I love you so much).

"I had never heard it in my life," Shakira, 42, who lives in Spain, told the court when asked about Livam's song.

Vives, 57, who composed "Yo te quiero tanto" with music producer Andres Castro, also said he did not know the song or Livam.

"La Bicicleta" - which means "The Bicycle" in English - won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.