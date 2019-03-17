Anger as KZN pastor gives 'healing' beer to pupils

A pastor in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, caused outrage in the township when a video of him offering pupils beer to "heal" them circulated.

Mthobisi Khuzwayo, 25, can be seen in the video preaching in tongues as a congregant merrily downs a 750ml bottle of beer. He has claimed that he can turn beer into the blood of Jesus that can heal people.

According to township residents, Khuzwayo, whose unnamed church is based at a private home next door to a tavern, has attracted the ire of parents in the area as pupils flock to his church to drink beer during his services.

In the video, pupils wearing green and white uniforms from nearby Tshelenkosi Secondary School can be seen singing and worshipping inside the one-year-old church. One young girl spins around, presumably under some spell.

Khuzwayo also goes by the name Anasinyego, which the locals said suggests that he is God's chosen one. They said Khuzwayo also claims to be the brother of Jesus.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlabi said the community should unite and take legal action against the self-made pastor.

"The community must stand up and have the pastor arrested. They must open a case with the police and the police must go investigate the matter."

Sunday World visited the small town. On arrival, community members were sceptical of giving directions to the church, before a church member directed us to an old, blue house next to a tavern.

An irate woman, who community members said was Khuzwayo's mother, threatened to beat us up and chased the Sunday World team out of the house.

"This is the Nxumalo household not Khuzwayo's, the person you are looking for doesn't stay here, he is not here and you will never find him here. Please get out of my house and don't come back," shouted the woman, threatening to sjambok us.